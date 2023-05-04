Artificial intelligence (AI) is sprouting everywhere in marketing technology. While it has been a part of many products for some time, ChatGPT’s launch made the topic white-hot. As a result, more and more AI-powered solutions are being announced every day.

Here is a roundup of actual AI-powered martech products, platforms and features announced this week.

Dealtale’s Dealtale IQ uses generative AI to analyze/create complex data and generate insights on performance metrics reports via a natural language interface.

uses generative AI to analyze/create complex data and generate insights on performance metrics reports via a natural language interface. Roku introduced an AI-powered contextual search that finds “iconic plot moments” in Roku content that would match a brand’s message and places their ads in real-time.

introduced an AI-powered contextual search that finds “iconic plot moments” in Roku content that would match a brand’s message and places their ads in real-time. Fooji’s Safesail is an AI-powered brand safety solution that detects harmful text, images and videos “across nine psychologically-validated dimensions — including hate, racism, explicit content, violence, murder, drugs and weapons.” It is a feature of Crowdsail, “a surprise and delight platform for companies to easily interact with fans on social media.”

is an AI-powered brand safety solution that detects harmful text, images and videos “across nine psychologically-validated dimensions — including hate, racism, explicit content, violence, murder, drugs and weapons.” It is a feature of Crowdsail, “a surprise and delight platform for companies to easily interact with fans on social media.” Chatmeter has launched new modules and custom topic features for its AI-powered sentiment analysis tool, Pulse. The new modules show: The best and worst topics with how people feel and rate them on all online channels; category trends of how many times people talk about things online over a chosen time; and top locations by rating a picture of the most talked about topics

has launched new modules and custom topic features for its AI-powered sentiment analysis tool, Pulse. The new modules show: The best and worst topics with how people feel and rate them on all online channels; category trends of how many times people talk about things online over a chosen time; and top locations by rating a picture of the most talked about topics Acceleration Partners has integrated artificial intelligence into its partnership marketing data and analytics platform, APVision. The platform is now able to provide intelligent outcomes from various inputs, generate reports and recommendations and segment publishers and influencers.

has integrated artificial intelligence into its partnership marketing data and analytics platform, APVision. The platform is now able to provide intelligent outcomes from various inputs, generate reports and recommendations and segment publishers and influencers. Metric Insights’ BI Concierge is part of the company’s Enterprise BI Portal. It enables conversational discovery of reports and dashboards and provides content recommendations based on knowledge of all BI across an organization.

is part of the company’s Enterprise BI Portal. It enables conversational discovery of reports and dashboards and provides content recommendations based on knowledge of all BI across an organization. StructuredWeb ’ s ChannelGPT, an AI-powered feature of its enterprise through-channel marketing automation platform. It uses vendor’s sales, marketing and product content to create content for a variety of channels, including news articles, blogs, websites, emails, social media posts, ads and scripts.

’ an AI-powered feature of its enterprise through-channel marketing automation platform. It uses vendor’s sales, marketing and product content to create content for a variety of channels, including news articles, blogs, websites, emails, social media posts, ads and scripts. YouScan , a platform for social media listening with image recognition, has introduced Insights Copilot which can provide insights based on a very large number of online conversations. It answers any questions related to a specific monitoring query and removes mentions that are not relevant or spam, increasing the accuracy of the response.

, a platform for social media listening with image recognition, has introduced Insights Copilot which can provide insights based on a very large number of online conversations. It answers any questions related to a specific monitoring query and removes mentions that are not relevant or spam, increasing the accuracy of the response. Contentful’s Composable Content Platform’s Scale is an AI content generator feature. It allows users to generate on-brand content and translate into nearly 100 languages. It also has starter templates for websites, blogs and ecommerce.

is an AI content generator feature. It allows users to generate on-brand content and translate into nearly 100 languages. It also has starter templates for websites, blogs and ecommerce. EcoSend launched a free, ChatGPT-based subject line generator as part of its efforts to diminish martech’s environmental impact. The company believes the generator can cut email campaign development time by 15%.

launched a free, ChatGPT-based subject line generator as part of its efforts to diminish martech’s environmental impact. The company believes the generator can cut email campaign development time by 15%. InnerAction Media’s StoryMaker uses generative AI to help small businesses write their perfect 30 second pitch – and other important marketing messages – instantly. It uses a business’ marketing data to create the content which can be used on social media platforms, traditional media, emails, presentations and in-person events.