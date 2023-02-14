Artificial intelligence is being incorporated in virtually every martech application and impacting the customer journey at every stage of the funnel.

It is certain that AI’s impact on marketing effectiveness and work will be profound, and the beneficial use cases are only now being unearthed. The practical and ethical challenges surrounding its use are certain to be profound as well.

For marketers looking to make sense of the rapid evolution of AI, we suggest following these experts.

Zeeshan Usmani

Zeeshan is director, data science and marketing analytics for WALEE and also serves as senior advisor artificial intelligence for CodeNinja Inc. His experience with many large and medium-sized brands focuses on social and headless commerce, influencer networks, scenario planning, analytics, customer segmentation and other AI-heavy marketing applications.

Ronald van Loon Ronald is CEO, principal analyst for Intelligent World, an advisory board member for online trainer Simplilearn and a director for Adversitement until it was bought by Digital Power. He’s a frequent speaker on AI, data science, Big Data, and predictive analytics. He’s was also named a Global Influencer on AI, machine learning and digital transformation by Thinkers360.

Rana el Kaliouby

Rana is deputy CEO at Smart Eye and, formerly, co-founder and CEO of Affectiva, which Smart Eye acquired. A scientist, entrepreneur and angel investor, Rana is also the bestselling author of “Girl Decoded: A Scientist’s Quest to Reclaim Our Humanity by Bringing Emotional Intelligence to Technology” (Penguin Random House, April 2020).

Christopher Penn

Chris is co-founder and Chief Data Scientist at TrustInsights.ai. An expert on analytics, data science, machine learning and marketing technology, he’s also a trusted source for MarTech coverage and has delivered many talks at The MarTech Conference and elsewhere. Twitter: @cspenn (91k followers)

@cspenn (91k followers) LinkedIn: cspenn (32k followers)

cspenn (32k followers) YouTube: @cspenn (2.4k followers)

@cspenn (2.4k followers) Website/Blog: christopherspenn.com

Paul Roetzer

Paul is the founder and CEO of Marketing AI Institute, and also the founder of Ready North (formerly PR 20/20), HubSpot’s first agency partner. He is the author of several books — most recently “Marketing Artificial Intelligence” (Matt Holt Books, 2020). He also is the creator of the Marketing AI Conference (MAICON).

Ricky Ray Butler

Ricky Ray Butler is an AI pioneer in entertainment, digital content, influencers and branding. He serves as CEO of Branded Entertainment Network (BEN). He also founded Plaid Social Labs, which was later sold to BEN Group, a Bill Gates Company. He’s a regular speaker at marketing events around the world.