TransUnion, the global information and insights company, has partnered with the world’s second largest independent media agency, seeking to enhance customer experience across multiple marketing channels. The collaboration will give Canvas access to TransUnion’s extensive consumer insights.

This is aimed at allowing more refined audience planning, custom audience creation and improved measurement capabilities for advertisers using Canvas.

TruAudience solutions. The key value TransUnion brings to this collaboration is its suite of TruAudience solutions. The primary solution creates privacy-conscious “three-dimensional” identities by connecting people, devices and households. This sits alongside a data marketplace that currently offers some 400 audience segments and the TruAudience platform, an environment for modeling and distributing audiences.

A global media agency. Canvas Worldwide, currently serving clients such as Hyundai, Kia, United Artists Releasing and McDonald’s, will connect TruAudience’s offerings with advertisers’ needs. “As a leading independent agency, we’re tuned into new developments in the world of marketing technology and focused on making those innovations accessible to our clients,” said Greg Johns, Canvas Worldwide’s Chief Product Officer in a release.

Why we care. Adtech is getting just a shade more rational every month and year. This move brings together a significant identity solution and a big agency, allowing the direct transmission of potentially highly valuable audiences to the agency’s client advertisers. The TruAudience data marketplace serves data from a range of partners, including Comscore and Lotame; the partnership with Epsilon alone accesses more than 250 million consumer records. That’s a lot of people to market to.