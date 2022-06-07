Today, TransUnion announced a new collaboration with Epsilon, which makes audience insights from Epsilon’s database of 250 million consumers available for brands and agencies using TransUnion’s TruAudience Data Marketplace.

As a result of the partnership, Epsilon’s insights on U.S. consumers are mapped across TransUnion’s identity graph, which covers more than 80 million households.

Advertisers will be able to use these insights to create custom audiences for CTV and cross-channel campaigns. The audience segments are based on thousands of attributes based on the data. Advertisers will also have the capability to serve personalized messaging to reach people in these audiences across channels.

TransUnion launched their TruAudience suite of identity products in 2021.

Why we care. Because of the digital signals and identifiers that TransUnion wields from its experience, and acquisitions, in the adtech space, they can make the most of this partnership for advertisers. They state that the audience-verified integration of Epsilon data into the TruAudience data Marketplace is ID-agnostic, strengthening their positioning against the upcoming deprecation of cookies and other identifiers.

Data collaborations and other clean room partnerships show time and again that regulations and consumer squeamishness over data privacy are tech problems to be solved. There are ways to comply and adapt and not doom CTV watchers to a mindless rotation of irrelevant ads. They just require data and adtech powerhouses to join forces in mutually beneficial ways that attract buy-in from agencies and brands.

