Artificial intelligence (AI) is sprouting everywhere in marketing technology. While it has been a part of many products for some time, ChatGPT’s launch made the topic white-hot. As a result, more and more AI-powered solutions are being announced every day.

Here is a roundup of actual AI-powered martech products, platforms and features announced this week.

Botify Assist is a collection of ChatGPT-powered tools for Botify’s enterprise SEO platform. One is a personalized search assistant that helps people find information using plain text. The other provides content optimization recommendations to assist writers.

SE Ranking's AI Writer generates various types of written content "in accordance with the highest SEO copywriting standards." It can help marketers generate topics, structure and optimize text, and adjust tone, based on 11 different writing styles.

Searchie's Wisdom AI, powered by GPT-4, uses audio, video and written content to create answers to natural language questions. This makes it easy for users to create a conversational assistant for digital products, including courses, memberships, coaching programs, and podcasts.

PDFgear's PDF Chatbot "allows users to interact with PDF documents as if they were human." The AI-powered chatbot can discover knowledge from lengthy PDF documents, such as books, textbooks, essays, manuals, etc. An AI chatbot pulls information from PDF documents of any length — including books, textbooks, essays and manuals — and summarizes it in short sentences.

ToqueAI has added GPT-4 to its content creation platform. The generative AI increases content coherence and improved context understanding in 37 different languages. It also allows users to generate images.

Big Purple Dot's BPD AI Assistant lets people use natural language to query the firm's mortgage- and real-estate-focused CRM.

lets people use natural language to query the firm’s mortgage- and real-estate-focused CRM. Widewail has added ChatGPT to its customer review and reputation management systems. This will allow clients to use natural language prompts for managing review responses and provide new topic and sentiment analysis reporting.