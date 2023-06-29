While Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a part of marketing technology for some time, ChatGPT’s launch made the topic white-hot. As a result, more and more AI-powered solutions are being announced every day.

AI-related survey of the week: Half (50%) of CEOs are already integrating generative AI into digital products and services, while 57% are concerned about data security and 48% worry about bias or data accuracy, according to a new IBM survey.

Here is a roundup of AI-powered martech products, platforms and features announced this week.

XFactor.io’s MIKEY is a first-of-its-kind AI platform for driving revenue-based growth decisions at scale. Built and trained on XFactor.io’s market data, it analyzes static and dynamic data at the micro and macroeconomic levels to assess market trajectories and fluctuations and generate suggestions for executives.

MIKEY is a first-of-its-kind AI platform for driving revenue-based growth decisions at scale. Built and trained on XFactor.io's market data, it analyzes static and dynamic data at the micro and macroeconomic levels to assess market trajectories and fluctuations and generate suggestions for executives.

Sage AI by Braze is the updated version of the customer engagement platform's existing artificial intelligence capabilities. It uses AI and machine learning capabilities that are integrated into the platform, data flows and execution stack to power outcomes from engagement across the user journey.

GenAI Chat Cloud is a suite of generative AI products based on the company's proprietary, fine-tuned large language models. They can sort, analyze and contextualize information from enterprise data and applications — including websites, CRM, EMR, CMS and other proprietary data sources — to provide fast, accurate answers to user questions in a conversational manner.

Vyond Go is an AI-powered script and video creator. It has a prompt-based interface where users can build a first draft of their video, with or without their own pre-existing content. They can make edits to their script which are immediately reflected in their video. Videos can be used as-is or brought into Vyond Studio to fine-tune and polish. springbig's AI Assistant lets cannabis retailers leverage artificial intelligence to write content for their email campaigns. Currently, this ability is only available for emails but will be available for other types of campaigns in the future, including SMS.