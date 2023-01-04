B2B marketing is as direct and personalized as it gets. You’ve got to know what your customers do, how they do it, their needs and goals. You’ve also got to know their company’s processes, organization and purchasing cycles. Then you have to communicate with them in the best possible way, at the right time and with the information they’re looking for. That’s not easy to do.

Fortunately, you don’t have to go it alone. Here’s our list of the top B2B marketers to follow. These folks give real help based on their real experience. They always know the best practices and latest developments and they’re happy to share them.

In alphabetical order, they are:

Dave Gerhardt

A consultant who helps businesses with brand building and marketing strategy, Dave’s passion project is Exit Five, a private, online community for B2B marketers with more than 3,000 members. (Great tagline: “Because no one goes to school for B2B Marketing.”) Before that he was CMO of Privy — “#1 reviewed app for sales in the Shopify App Store,” and before that chief brand officer at Drift. He’s the author of the very-well reviewed “Founder Brand: Turn Your Story Into Your Competitive Advantage.“

Matt Heinz

Matt is the founder of Heinz Marketing, author of a slew of essential B2B books including “The Predictable Pipeline, The Modern Marketer’s Field Guide and Full Funnel Marketing.” But wait, as they say on the ads, that’s not all – by a long shot. He’s an award-winning blogger and has been named many times to Top 50 Most Influential People in Sales Lead Management and Top 50 Sales & Marketing Influencers. He’s also an established speaker and co-host of the very popular “Sales Pipeline Radio” podcast.

Shama Hyder

The CEO of Zen Media, Shama has been named “Zen Master of Marketing” by Entrepreneur Magazine, “Millennial Master of the Universe” by FastCompany and a LinkedIn Top Voice in Marketing four times. She’s the author of the best-selling “The Zen of Social Media Marketing,” which is now in its 4th edition. She’s also a globally renowned keynote speaker at conferences and specializes in B2B marketing.

Jason Lemkin

Jason wants to help SaaS companies get the funding they need. Which is why he co-founded and is CEO of SaaStr, an online community for B2B/SaaS founders with more than 250,000 members. He puts his money where his interest is as managing director of SaaStr Fund, a $90 million venture capital fund focused on early-stage enterprise investments. Jason is co-author of “From Impossible to Inevitable: How SaaS and Other Hyper-Growth Companies Create Predictable Revenue.” Business Insider named him one of the 32 Most Powerful People in Business Technology.

Amber Naslund

An enterprise sales leader at LinkedIn, Amber’s motto is “B2B doesn’t have to be boring!” Her 20 years as a go-to-market leader proves she knows whereof she speaks. And speaking of speaking, Amber is a renowned keynote speaker not only on marketing, but also on important issues like overcoming imposter syndrome and the intersection of mental health and the workplace. She’s also co-author of the best-selling social media handbook “The Now Revolution.”

Lee Odden

Lee Odden is CEO and co-founder of TopRank Marketing. His position as one of the top B2B and content marketers has earned him more than 100,000 followers on both LinkedIn and Twitter. A member of the DMI Global Industry Advisory Council, Lee has given over 200 presentations in 17 different countries. He’s the author of “Optimize: How to Attract and Engage More Customers by Integrating SEO, Social Media and Content Marketing.” Lately, he’s been focusing on influencer marketing for B2B organizations.

Sangram Vajre

Sangre is co-founder and CEO of GTM Partners and was co-founder of Terminus. He’s author of “MOVE: The 4-question Go-to-Market Framework,” which was on both the Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestseller lists and co-author of “ABM is B2B.” Long-time host of the podcast “Flip My Funnel,” Sangre now hosts “MOVE: The Go To Market Podcast,” which has more than 500,000 downloads. He runs PEAK Community, a private online group for marketers aiming to become CMOs and CEOs.

Scott Vaughan

Since serving as both CMO and CGO for Integrate, Scott is now a much sought after advisor and consultant working with CMO, CXOs, Founders, and investors on business, marketing, product, and GTM strategies. He has more than 30 years experience in marketing. A long time MarTech contributor, Scott’s columns are consistently among the most read on the site.

About the author Constantine von Hoffman Constantine von Hoffman is managing editor of MarTech. A veteran journalist, Con has covered business, finance, marketing and tech for CBSNews.com, Brandweek, CMO, and Inc. He has been city editor of the Boston Herald, news producer at NPR, and has written for Harvard Business Review, Boston Magazine, Sierra, and many other publications. He has also been a professional stand-up comedian, given talks at anime and gaming conventions on everything from My Neighbor Totoro to the history of dice and boardgames, and is author of the magical realist novel John Henry the Revelator. He lives in Boston with his wife, Jennifer, and either too many or too few dogs.