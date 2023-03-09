Today, Grammarly announced GrammarlyGO, a generative AI product slated for beta release in April. GrammarlyGO is a content creation tool for businesses and individuals, aiming to generated relevant text that matches a personal voice, as well as brand style and context for professional use cases.

“Generative AI represents an inflection point in innovation that Grammarly can incorporate to deliver even more value for our customers,” said Rahul Roy-Chowdhury, Grammarly’s global head of product, in a company release.

Availability. GrammarlyGO will be made available across Grammarly’s product offerings, which boast 30 million daily users globally.

Users of Grammarly Free will be able to try the new product in select markets. GrammarlyGO will also be available for Grammarly Premium, Grammarly Business, Grammarly for Education and Grammarly for Developers.

Dig deeper: HubSpot debuts ChatSpot generative AI tool

Content capabilities. GrammarlyGO allows users to compose a “high-quality” draft with a single prompt. For emails, it generates short responses like “I’m interested” with one click.

It will also use contextual clues in texts to power revisions of drafted texts. It aims to improve the “tone” of the message to make it sound more professional or more friendly and personal. Additionally, it claims to be able to adjust the length of the text with a single click.

GrammarlyGO will also provide one-click prompts to jumpstart or improve writing.

Why we care. OpenAI’s ChatGPT burst on the scene late last year, and has grown to upwards of 100 million users since then. This week, Salesforce unveiled ChatGPT integrations for sales and marketing clouds, while HubSpot kicked off an alpha version of an enhanced CRM chat assistant. This suggests that purely from a brand standpoint, more users will become acquainted with ChatGPT in the months to come, and will either adopt and trust the technology or move onto something else.

Grammarly, on the other hand, has users who’ve been working with the technology for years. These regular users already have Grammarly generating revision suggestions for them, so there’s less of a leap of faith required to try out GrammarlyGO, when it becomes available later this year.