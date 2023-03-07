Today, Salesforce unveiled Einstein GPT, a generative AI tool that creates personalized content across every Salesforce cloud CRM. The announcement came during day one of the company’s TrailblazerDX’23 event.

The company also announced a partnership with OpenAI, out of which a ChatGPT app (currently in beta) is available for Slack. The partnership will also make other “out-of-the-box” integrations between Salesforce tools and ChatGPT.

Einstein GPT. Billed as the world’s first generative AI CRM technology, Einstein GPT matches Salesforce’s proprietary AI models with real-time data from Salesforce’s Data Cloud. Salesforce customers can then connect that data with OpenAI’s models or other generative AI models, and generate content within their Salesforce CRM.

Customer data in the CRM allows marketers to communicate with their customers, and from that, the generative AI can help create personalized messages. For instance, salespeople using the tool will be able to generate personalized email responses or create other personalized content in campaigns that can potentially drive up response rates.

Integrations. In addition to integrations in all of Salesforce’s clouds, as well as Slack, Einstein GPT will also integrate in Tableau and MuleSoft, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said in a statement.

“The world is experiencing one of the most profound technological shifts with the rise of real-time technologies and generative AI,” said Benioff. “This comes at a pivotal moment as every company is focused on connecting with their customers in more intelligent, automated and personalized ways.”

Marketing and sales capabilities. Here are all the Einstein GPT tools Salesforce announced:

Einstein GPT for Sales . Auto-generate sales tasks like composing emails, scheduling meetings, and preparing for the next interaction.

. Auto-generate sales tasks like composing emails, scheduling meetings, and preparing for the next interaction. Einstein GPT for Service . Generate knowledge articles from past case notes. Auto-generate personalized agent chat replies to increase customer satisfaction through personalized and expedited service interactions.

. Generate knowledge articles from past case notes. Auto-generate personalized agent chat replies to increase customer satisfaction through personalized and expedited service interactions. Einstein GPT for Marketing . Generate personalized content to engage customers and prospects across email, mobile, web, and advertising.

. Generate personalized content to engage customers and prospects across email, mobile, web, and advertising. Einstein GPT for Salesforce’s Slack app. Deliver AI-powered customer insights in Slack like smart summaries of sales opportunities and surface end users actions like updating knowledge articles.

Deliver AI-powered customer insights in Slack like smart summaries of sales opportunities and surface end users actions like updating knowledge articles. Einstein GPT for Developer.: Improve developer productivity with Salesforce Research’s proprietary Large Language Model by using an AI chat assistant to generate code and ask questions for languages like Apex.

Generative AI Fund. Salesforce Ventures also announced a new $250 million generative AI fund, the aim of which is to develop the AI ecosystem and bolster development around responsible generative AI.

Why we care. So far, this has been the year of generative AI. For years, Salesforce has been developing its Einstein AI capabilities. Now, that intelligence is given more pointed chat and content generation functions through its integrations with OpenAI’s Chat GPT.

Of course, AI in marketing has other flavors of functionality. For instance, Petco uses Einstein to generate product and experience recommendations to customers. They also keep a human close by to review many of the personalized templates the AI comes up with.