San Francisco-based CloudShare has announced an integration between its product experience platform and HubSpot. The platform supports software sales by providing a cloud-based environment in which vendors can offer virtual, hands-on demos, proofs of concept and training.

B2B marketers will now be able to access data on product competence and engagement on the CloudShare platform directly within HubSpot, streamlining the use of the data.

How it helps the marketer. CloudShare monitors how users interact with products during hands-on demos, how engaged they are with training sessions and how they respond to proofs of concept. Software marketers will be able to understand product experiences and opportunities for optimization without leaving the HubSpot environment.

Why we care. An effective proof of concept is one key to customer acquisition. The product experience is one key to customer retention. Optimized training is one key to a good employee experience. CloudShare provides visibility into these facets of the sales and onboarding journeys. The integration with HubSpot is an example of a niche point solution becoming part of the furniture in the space where marketers are spending their time.