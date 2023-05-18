Artificial intelligence (AI) is sprouting everywhere in marketing technology. While it has been a part of many products for some time, ChatGPT’s launch made the topic white-hot. As a result, more and more AI-powered solutions are being announced every day.

Here is a roundup of actual AI-powered martech products, platforms and features announced this week.

Wurl’s ContentDiscovery is a machine learning-powered advertising platform for streamers and content publishers. It finds high-value viewers by promoting content they will want to watch across streaming apps and on mobile devices.

Messagepoint has added AI-powered content generation to its AI engine, MARCIE (Messagepoint Advanced Rationalization and Content Intelligence Engine). The new feature enhances the existing Assisted Authoring capabilities by providing content rewrite suggestions that align communications with desired reading levels, sentiment and length.

Brandwatch has added ChatGPT features to Iris, its AI-powered platform for managing social media presence. These features include natural language summaries of themes and trends, a writing assistant and generating content insights into owned and competitor materials.

Stensul has added AI-powered content creation features to its collaborative email and landing page creation platform. These features include a subject line, preheader text, and title generator; a writing style changer; and a CTA (call-to-action) text generator.

Evocalize has added a generative AI content creator to EVOLVE, its suite of intelligent marketing capabilities. The new feature can generate headlines and ad copy and tailor the ad copy to different styles and tones of voice.

Seedtag has added a generative AI capability to Liz, the company's contextual AI platform. The new feature lets users build tailored creative based on the context of the surrounding page-level content.

NetElixir's audience intelligence platform LXRInsights now has an AI-powered content generator that can create ad copy and product descriptions.

IZEA has added two ChatGPT-powered features to IZEA Flex, its influencer marketing platform. One is AI Briefs which prompts users for inputs and generates an influencer marketing campaign brief that can be converted into a Flex Campaign. The other, AI Brainstorm, generates creative campaign concepts.

Yopto's new email marketing solution for ecommerce brands, Yotpo Email, includes AI-powered product recommendations tailored to each subscriber.