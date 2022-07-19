AI-powered language platform Unbabel announced a new integration with customer service software company Zendesk that provides translations so agents can provide service to customers who speak in another language.

The integration adds value to Zendesk’s CX capabilities. Last month, the company was acquired by an investor group for approximately $10.2 billion.

What it does. Unbabel connects with Zendesk’s messaging solution so consumers using messaging platforms to get service can communicate with agents, even if they speak different languages.

Unbabel uses a hybrid approach to language translation combining AI with human editors who update translation algorithms to match the language preferences for specific countries and markets, and ensure overall quality in the messages.

The Unbabel integration make multilingual customer conversations possible across Zendesk’s omnichannel reach, including social media, websites, emails and WhatsApp.

Why we care. The Unbabel integration fills in the gaps for brands expanding reach globally and takes the pressure off staffing for new markets. As with the Unbabel technology, customer service works best when both automation and human agents work in tandem. Automation scales for common service issues, while humans can jump in and take care of more complicated calls or messages.

Get the daily newsletter digital marketers rely on. Processing...Please wait. SUBSCRIBE See terms.