Today, TransUnion announced the expansion of their TruAudience line of marketing solutions. These solutions now combine the consumer data, identity resolution, audience building and targeting capabilities of TransUnion and Neustar, which TransUnion acquired in 2021.

TruAudience offers a suite of privacy-first identity resolution, data enrichment, audience targeting and advanced analytics solutions. Neustar is a global information services and identity resolution provider.

The product line has also added closed-loop marketing measurement and attribution, as well as credit-informed marketing solutions.

The expanded TruAudience line is available for marketers, media companies and tech providers.

Why we care. TransUnion claims that customers have reported a 40% reduction in duplicate CRM records and a 30% increase in conversions from higher-performing audiences. In a more tightly regulated digital media environment, data is scarce, and the ability to find audiences across channels becomes even more valuable for marketers. Through a series of acquisitions in recent years, TransUnion has managed to bring together a vast store of data and activate it for advertisers and media partners.

Data and identity. The combined TransUnion and Neustar ecosystems span 200 data sources that include digital and offline signals. They include over 16 billion phone signals, offline consumer data that covers 125 million households and 10 billion real-time digital interactions.

The data is validated by TransUnion’s identity graph, previously the OneID graph from Neustar. This graph has grown to add hundreds of new demographic attributes, as well as behavioral, psychographic and purchased-based data.

“TruAudience enables iHeart to deliver advanced identity and analytics solutions to make our audio campaigns more addressable, effective and measurable for our advertising partners,” said Brian Kaminsky, iHeartMedia Chief Data Officer in a release.

Cross-channel reach. The expanded TruAudience also combines TransUnion’s direct media and tech partnerships in television and streaming with Neustar’s integrations across walled gardens and digital media, including social and retail media platforms.

“We know the future of personalized marketing starts with a detailed understanding of individual and household identity and we are confident that TruAudience delivers that intelligence,” said Matt Spiegel, executive vice president and head of the media and entertainment business at TransUnion, in a release.