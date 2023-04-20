We usually only cover AI-powered martech products that are available to use now. However, we’d be remiss if we didn’t tell you about Google’s plans to use AI for generating unique ads using materials provided by human marketers.

As our colleague Nicole Farley reports, “Advertisers can submit creative content such as images, videos, and text related to a campaign, and the AI will “remix” these materials to generate ads that target specific audiences and meet objectives like sales targets.”

Here is our roundup of now available AI-powered martech products, platforms and features announced this week:

Constant Contact’s AI Content Generator allows customers to automate the copy drafting process for email, text and social media campaigns. It was developed using the company’s proprietary data and AI algorithms, which recognize content small business customers are most likely to engage with. This feature is currently free to all new Constant Contact customers for a limited time.

Proxima has added AI to its proprietary database of 55 million B2C shoppers to generate audiences for prospecting on Meta, Google and TikTok. Those audiences are added directly to the data intelligence company's platform and used for targeting new, high-value customers. It also generates media buying reports based on the insights it finds.

Catchlight, a Fidelity Labs startup, has released an AI-generated prospect email feature for financial advisors. Using data-enriched profiles created by the program, the AI captures key characteristics to make natural-sounding outreach that is unique to each lead.

Bloomreach Content, a headless content management system, now lets users add OpenAI's ChatGPT Text Generator to it.

Storyteq's Brand Portals is an AI-powered creative production hub for localizing and activating global marketing campaigns faster. It provides a centralized place for marketers to quickly adapt multichannel campaigns through a self-serve AI-enabled platform.

Silverpush's Mirrors provides advertisers with access to a wide range of contextual signals that can be used to enhance their ad targeting strategies. By leveraging Generative AI, Mirrors will enable advertisers to understand the nuances of user behavior and preferences, allowing for more accurate cookieless targeting.

Mobiquity Technologies' ATOS 2.0 now uses AI-driven ad targeting technology to optimize ad placements in real-time, ensuring greater precision and improved campaign performance across multiple platforms.