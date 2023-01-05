At CES, OTT streaming service Roku unveiled new HD and 4K TVs. These first-ever Roku-branded sets will be available to consumers in 11 models this spring.

Roku Select and Plus Series TVs range in size from 24-inch to 75-inch-screen models. They are priced between $119 and $999.

All HD offerings feature Roku Voice Remotes, while Plus Series TVs have the enhanced Roku Voice Remote Pros. The screens will also hook up to Roku TV Wireless Soundbar audio accessories.

“Our goal is to continue to create an even better TV experience for everyone,” said Mustafa Ozgen, President, Devices, Roku, in a release. “These Roku-branded TVs will not only complement the current lineup of partner-branded Roku TV models, but also allow us to enable future smart TV innovations. The streaming revolution has only just begun.”

Why we care. Manufacturer’s like Samsung have broken ahead in the data race by launching their own smart TV operating systems. As soon as a consumer turns on one of those sets, they are in the world of the Samsung TV, the brand’s smart TV operating system.

Roku, an OTT streamer and smart TV OS, has flipped this paradigm with this new line of TVs. Any consumer who buys one of these sets, once they are available this spring, will turn on the screen and be brought into the Roku OS.

The race to attract viewers into a connected advertising ecosystem begins at the device level. To attract advertisers, Roku has already beefed up their ad services with their OneView buying platform and clean room offering.

