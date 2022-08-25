Today, identity management company Neustar announced the availability of its Neustar Unified Identity suite in the InfoSum Data Clean Room.

The data collaboration makes multi-party identity and secure data possible for brands, agencies and publishers throughout the advertising supply chain.

As a result of the partnership, every InfoSum client will have access to Neustar identity capabilities. Neustar was acquired by global information company TransUnion in 2021.

What this means for marketers. Advertisers in the InfoSum clean room will be able to use Neustar’s identity tools to further segment and target consumers in a privacy-compliant way, further enriching the advertiser’s first-party data.

The advertiser won’t have access to consumer data outside of their own first-party customer sources. Instead, they will be using the InfoSum Data Clean Room as a secure site where it compares and analyzes overlapping datasets with Neustar Unified Identity, which results in more targeted audiences which the advertiser can then use for omnichannel campaigns.

Why we care. Brands are looking to get the most from their first-party data as third-party technology like cookies becomes less dependable for advertisers in the long term. That’s where secure data and privacy-enhancing technologies (PET) companies like InfoSum come in. InfoSum also recently partnered with enterprise CDP ActionIQ.

By enriching first-party data using clean rooms, advertisers can serve more relevant ad campaigns while remaining privacy-compliant. Publishers will also be able to sell inventory more effectively by making the best use of what they know about their audiences without overstepping the data disclosure agreements on their side.

