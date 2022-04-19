Today, Neustar (owned by TransUnion) announced a partnership with digital out-of-home (DOOH) network Captivate LLC. The move aims at improving audience segmentation and targeting capabilities for DOOH advertisers.

Advertisers can access Element One, Neustar’s proprietary audience segmentation platform.

Additionally, they have the ability to serve targeted ad impression across Captivates network of 23,000 high-resolution displays across the U.S.

According to Neustar, advertisers can leverage third-party data, as well as the advertiser’s first-party data into their DOOH media planning, and align Captivate display locations with target audiences.

Why we care. As the world opens back up, advertisers are finding a new landscape of high-resolution screens on office buildings and in other high-visibility locations.

Advertisers are also discovering new campaign planning and targeting capabilities on the back end, thanks to identity resolution and partnerships between DOOH publishers and adtech players.

