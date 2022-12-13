Demand accelerator Integrate and pipeline-to-revenue platform 6Sense have announced a new partnership aimed at boosting B2B marketers’ ABM strategies. The partnership includes Target Account List integration, allowing joint customers to automatically import account list updates direct from 6Sense to Integrate via API, eliminating the manual task of keeping the lists up-to-date.

6Sense offers AI-driven insights into account behavior, identifying accounts to target and generating buying-stage predictions. Integrate manages and measures campaigns across demand channels, measuring impact and guiding optimization.

Why we care. It has long been clear that ABM solutions, as originally conceived, do some things better than others. Few offer a complete B2B revenue platform, hence a series of acquisitions, integrations and partnerships in the space.

Integrate and 6Sense have proffers aimed at solving parts of the B2B jigsaw. It makes sense to bring them together.

How it works. For mutual Integrate and 6Sense customers, the new feature will be available within Integrate’s Demand Acceleration Platform. Users will be able to select target account lists relevant to a campaign and drag them into the campaign as a domain list.

Users can choose the cadence for importing updated account lists.

