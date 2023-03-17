This week, enterprise data collaboration company Habu announced enhancements to its platform and key partnerships with the likes of Snowflake and Amazon that support the platform’s interoperability.

“Our goal is to empower organizations across the ecosystem to execute data collaboration at scale, without the need for ongoing technical resources or the need to move the data,” said Matt Kilmartin, Habu co-founder and CEO, in a company release.

Why we care. Marketers are looking to data clean rooms as a way to enrich their data and boost ad campaign performance in an increasingly regulated digital ecosystem where data is precious. Interoperability increases the opportunities marketers have to build clean rooms with publishers and other digital media partners.

“Data clean rooms come in very handy to help us broaden the ways we use data beyond just a one-to-one kind of transaction,” said Roku’s head of ad platforms, Youssef Ben-Youseff, in the release.

Data and intelligence tools. Habu’s improved platform allows clean room owners to work more effectively with business intelligence derived from the data clean room. Reports and analytics dashboard environments generated from the clean room can now be templatized and packaged.

Also, an improved Question Builder in the new version of Habu now makes it easier to author new clean room use cases and templates.

New integrations. Enhancements to the platform include a new simplified integration with Facebook. Marketers can now add Habu to their Facebook Ads/Advanced Analytics account.

Additionally, enhancements to integrations with TikTok and Twitter reduce rate-limit disruptions and other errors, taking away the need for ongoing manual support on those social platforms.

Amazon Marketing Cloud. Last fall, Habu became a certified Amazon Marketing Cloud partner. This opened up the Habu platform to marketers using Amazon Ads who want to expand their campaign through the marketing cloud and use Habu’s intelligence tools.

Using a library of plain English queries and visualizations, the no-code and low-code Habu tools allow marketers to enrich data and gain intelligence with little to no experience in data science.

