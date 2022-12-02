This week, Amazon announced AWS Clean Rooms, a service that will enable customers who use AWS Advertising and Marketing, as well as other data and media partners, to build data clean rooms. These clean rooms, which can be built in minutes, will keep data secure, while advertisers can use insights from the data to optimize campaigns and make other advertising and marketing decisions based on these insights.

“Using AWS Clean Rooms, customers can collaborate on a range of tasks, such as more effectively generating advertising campaign insights and analyzing investment data while improving data security,” said Dilip Kumar, vice president of AWS Applications, in a company release.

AWS Clean Rooms will become available in early 2023 in some U.S. markets, as well as in Europe and Asia Pacific markets.

Why we care. Through a number of partnerships over the last year, clean rooms have become more widely available for campaigns on the open web, as well as within “digital giants” (aka walled gardens) such as Amazon.

By including partners across identity, measurement and media, AWS can provide clean rooms for advertisers to execute campaigns outside of Amazon while gaining intelligence on campaign performance, all while keeping customer data secure.

Media partnerships. For instance, Fox Corporation is on board with their sports, news and entertainment properties. “It can be challenging for our advertising clients to determine how to best leverage our deep, differentiated set of data sources to optimize their media spend across our combined portfolio of entertainment, sports, and news brands, which reach hundreds of millions of monthly viewers,” said Lindsay Silver, senior vice president of data and commercial technology at Fox Corporation, in a release. “AWS Clean Rooms will enable data collaborations easily and securely in the AWS Cloud, which will help our advertising clients unlock new insights across every Fox brand and screen while protecting consumer data.”

Additionally, DISH Media will allow advertisers and agencies to run their own analysis in AWS Clean Rooms to optimize future campaigns across their audience of 31 million consumers.

Identity. Amazon says new identity capabilities will roll out to advertisers in the coming months to help brands match and link customer records across channels without compromising anonymity. They’ve announced information services company Experian as an AWS Clean Rooms partner in helping brands enrich their first-party data.

“By combining Experian’s identity resolution capabilities with AWS Clean Rooms, customers can securely unify and analyze their collective data to derive deeper insights and deliver more personalized customer experiences,” said Aimee Irwin, senior vice president of strategy and partnerships at Experian, in a statement.

Measurement and analytics. Comscore is also signed on as an AWS Clean Rooms partner. This means that they will be using the AWS cloud to host brands and connect them to Comscore’s Media Metrix suite, powered by Unified Digital Measurement 2.0 and Campaign Ratings.

These partnerships insert the AWS Advertising and Marketing cloud into the digital ad ecosphere at a time when privacy and first-party enrichment are top priorities for brands.

About The Author Chris Wood Chris Wood draws on over 15 years of reporting experience as a B2B editor and journalist. At DMN, he served as associate editor, offering original analysis on the evolving marketing tech landscape. He has interviewed leaders in tech and policy, from Canva CEO Melanie Perkins, to former Cisco CEO John Chambers, and Vivek Kundra, appointed by Barack Obama as the country's first federal CIO. He is especially interested in how new technologies, including voice and blockchain, are disrupting the marketing world as we know it. In 2019, he moderated a panel on "innovation theater" at Fintech Inn, in Vilnius. In addition to his marketing-focused reporting in industry trades like Robotics Trends, Modern Brewery Age and AdNation News, Wood has also written for KIRKUS, and contributes fiction, criticism and poetry to several leading book blogs. He studied English at Fairfield University, and was born in Springfield, Massachusetts. He lives in New York.