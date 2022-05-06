MarTech’s daily brief features daily insights, news, tips, and essential bits of wisdom for today’s digital marketing leader. If you would like to read this before the rest of the internet does, sign up here to get it delivered to your inbox daily.

Good morning, Marketers, and have we reached normal yet?

Early on in the pandemic, marketers (and everybody else) realized how true it was that change is constant.

Of course, this constant change has always been a reality in the evolving landscape of marketing technology. Kim Davis offered a long view on some of that change, which shows no sign of letting up.

And that’s what makes our annual MarTech Replacement Survey so important every year. What change has proven to be most valuable for marketers? That gets to the heart of the survey and of the news and insights we cover each day. We all can be agents of change, and innovative marketers are the agents of change in marketing technology.

Chris Wood,

Editor

Quote of the day. “A cohort is a form of a segment. All cohorts are segments, but not all segments are cohorts.” Eric Sloan, director of strategy at performance marketing agency Thrive Digital.

