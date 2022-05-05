When we analyzed the results from the 2021 MarTech Replacement Survey we found marketers and marketing technologists trying to square the circle. Budgets were tighter, but you were still in the market for better features, especially as you coped with the surge of digital engagement prompted by the widespread lockdowns of the preceding months.

Cost wasn’t the primary driver. Budget was an important factor, but it wasn’t the ultimate driver of replacement decisions. Whether homegrown or commercial applications were being replaced, features trumped cost. In each case, more than 50% said the replacement was driven by better features, although around 41% did cite cost as the reason for migrating solutions.

Two closely associated factors were cited in the quest for stack improvements. Better data centralization and data capabilities were number one on your wishlist, while being able to deliver an improved customer experience was in second place — and of course data and CX go hand-in-hand.

What’s changed? As we look back over the last year, we’ve come a long way. Real life is largely back, along with in-person shopping and business and vacation travel. Customers are still in digital channels — that trend isn’t changing — but you can also reach them out-of-home again, and they’re on the move.

How has that impacted your marketing tech stack decisions? Have you changed course or are you still on the pre-pandemic digital engagement journey that accelerated so much in 2020 and 2021?

Please complete the survey. We want to hear from you, the MarTech community, about the stack decisions you’ve been making. Have you replaced any solutions in your tech stack in the past year? Have you moved from homegrown legacy applications to commercial solutions (or vice versa)? And what impact have those changes had on your team?

The 2022 MarTech Replacement Survey takes about three minutes to complete, and the results will help us all, as a community, to understand the major stack trends.