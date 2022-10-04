Live TV streaming company FuboTV announced ad performance results from using open-source identity solution Unified ID 2.0. The company is the first CTV partner for Unified ID 2.0, and they use it through The Trade Desk’s programmatic platform.

As one of the leading alternative identifiers in adtech, Unified ID 2.0 was developed by The Trade Desk and handed off to non-profit Prebid.org as an open-source tool. Other supply side platforms (SSPs) have signed on to support it, including MediaMath.

Cloud data platforms like Snowflake and Oracle have also announced their support.

Performance and spend increases. FuboTV reports they saw ad impressions increase 25% year-over-year for campaigns that were transacted using Unified ID 2.0. One e-commerce retailer with a large CRM data set also reported that cost per action (CPA) was reduced nine percent on the part of the campaign using Unified ID 2.0,, and that return on ad spend (ROAS) was improved by 14% higher than the average performance on their campaign overall.

On the publisher side, the company reports that advertiser spend as increased by 61.5 year-over-year. Additionally, spend growth rate is 112.8% faster than the impressions available on the streaming service.

Dig deeper: Why we care about connected TV and OTT.

“CTV is a proving ground for new approaches to identity with ID solutions such as Unified ID 2.0, which are aiming to create a more consistent advertising experience across digital media, said Ash Gangwar, The Trade Desk’s general manage of TV partnerships, in a company release.

Get MarTech! Daily. Free. In your inbox. Processing...Please wait. SUBSCRIBE See terms.

Why we care. The evolution of Unified ID 2.0 has been a notable development in the highly competitive adtech space. There has never been a greater need for an open-source identity solution, with the privacy landscape in flux due to new legislation and the deprecation of third-party cookies. As TV watchers transition to streaming services, this makes CTV a high-growth area. If they can prove results to advertisers, ad spend will continue to rise.