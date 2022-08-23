MediaMath, the global adtech platform, has announced that it is supporting Unified ID 2.0, the identity solution developed by The Trade Desk and handed off to the non-profit Prebid.org as a collaborative and open source tool. Unified ID 2.0 is one of the leading alternative identifiers in the adtech space and has been widely adopted by advertisers and publishers.

Unified ID 2.0 joins LiveRamp, Lotame, ID5, LiveIntent and other identity frameworks available to MediaMath users.

Coming together? The Trade Desk and MediaMath compete as DSPs, so although Trade Desk has technically relinquished control of Unified ID 2.0, it’s striking to see MediaMath embrace it as one of the identity solutions it offers to advertisers.

MediaMath’s strategy has been to develop a marketplace of identifiers rather than develop its own.

Why we care. One of the leading DSPs is offering hospitality to a solution developed by one of its competitors. In addition, a move like this tends to lend credence that even the fiercest competitors have recognized a shared interest in making cookieless advertising work; in maintaining the ability to target audiences in a privacy-respecting way; and in supporting an open internet rather than let the walled gardens, with their deep wells of first-party data, become the only games in town.

“We welcome MediaMath to the Unified ID 2.0 initiative as they take a step forward on the future of the open internet,” said Jay Goebel, GM, Data Partnerships, The Trade Desk, in a release.

