Yellow.ai, which offers automation across customer engagement, support and conversational commerce for enterprises, has announced the availability of pre-built Dynamic AI Agents for rapid deployment across a number of verticals. The agents are designed to connect conversations across voice, text and chat, in multiple languages.

What they do. The agents, which will be available in Yellow.ai’s Marketplace library of solutions, offer a series of pre-built capabilities:

Pre-built industry templates designed for use cases in specific verticals including retail and automotive.

Pre-built solution templates designed for use cases across functions, including customer engagement, support and conversational commerce.

Pre-built integrators for more than 30 channels, including Whatsapp, Facebook Messenger, Wechat, Slack, Twitter, MS Teams and Instagram.

Agents are also available to enhance employee experience by automating HR processes like onboarding and training, and IT management services.

Why we care. We seem to stand on the brink of a working world in which everything is automated, both for employees and customers. Yet we never quite seem to get there. Data siloes, unresponsive bots, clunky personalization — many factors conspire to make the customer (and employee) experience far from seamless.

Yellow.ai terms itself a “total experience” platform, and is all-in on AI-driven automation. Offering pre-built automated agents, needing little training, and with the benefits of low-code installation, is a bold move. It will be interesting to see what Yellow.ai customers (which include Domino’s, Sephora and Hyundai) make of them.