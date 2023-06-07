It’s been 96 years since the television was invented and we’ve entered a new chapter in video content and consumption. You’re more than likely consuming a ton of video content every day, whether you realize it or not.

It’s amazing to think about the fact that Netflix users watch 203.8 million hours of streamed content each day. Meanwhile, the typical TikTok user spends 95 minutes daily scrolling through a feed of algorithmically suggested videos they didn’t choose to view.

Undoubtedly, video is the most rapidly expanding and potent marketing medium globally. Every marketer must incorporate this channel into their strategy.

Making videos used to be a complicated and expensive process. But thanks to technology improvements, it’s become easier and faster. That’s why there’s no excuse for marketers not to create and share video content.

Consider this your wake-up call. Embrace video as a primary marketing avenue. Those who won’t are about to be left behind due to the convergence of several major events happening simultaneously.

The tailwinds of video

The consistent surge in video content’s popularity is expected to grow exponentially in the near future. There are a few key reasons for this, including:

5G availability

High-speed 5G mobile networks have become readily available in the United States and are quickly expanding to other countries. As a result, the delivery and consumption of video content have become more accessible than ever.

Streaming TV

Everything is streaming nowadays and it’s a shame how many worthless DVDs we have sitting in our homes. Up to 57% of all U.S. citizens use a streaming service, with over half using Netflix.

One thing is clear — people love watching videos and doing so on demand. The access and availability of video continue to play a key part in its rapid growth.

Short-form video

TikTok‘s immense popularity may appear sudden, but it has been steadily growing for more than six years since its launch. It’s now a vital social media platform and poses a challenge to traditional search methods.

In response, Google introduced YouTube Shorts and Meta followed suit with Instagram Reels, solidifying the significance of short-form video content.

Short-form videos offer an exciting avenue for creating easily shareable content that can lead to much higher reach with minimal effort and cost.

Artificial intelligence

There are already many tools powered by AI that can create videos in different forms. Many of them are rudimentary, unrealistic and simply unconvincing. AI will accelerate the adoption of video dramatically, but not because tools or technology will enhance or replace video — quite the opposite.

Each of these has contributed to the increasing acceleration and adoption of video. As 5G availability spreads and AI gains a foothold, video will continue to become an absolute necessity for all marketing.

Unstoppable video marketing strategies

If you’re ready to embrace video for your marketing fully, here are three proven strategies to stand out, build a brand and capture an audience.

1. Start long and go short

YouTube is the number one platform and channel for video marketing. If you’re serious about investing in video for the long term, it’s hard to beat building a YouTube channel. After all, YouTube is one of the largest search engines in the world and many consumers use it to find valuable and interesting content.

The most successful YouTube videos are long-form, often at least 10 minutes long. This gives you plenty of time to create a connection, tell a story and provide lots of entertainment, education and value to the viewer.

But it doesn’t stop there. The smartest marketers will take their long-form video and distribute it everywhere, including slicing it up into short clips that can act as an appetizer to help people discover the full video.

2. The lean video method

If you’re unsure about producing video content, the easiest way to get started is to create a bunch of super short videos — less than one minute in length. Map out a few core topic pillars and then brainstorm different types of videos you could create.

Here are a few quick ideas you can get started with:

Behind the scenes

How to / Instructional

Did you know? / Statistics or facts

Common problems

Myths

Benefits

Industry information

You could probably think of 10 video ideas in 30 seconds just from skimming this list. Write them down, turn on the camera and record the videos.

This is the simplest and leanest way to get started with video. By avoiding overthinking it, you can put videos into the world and get reactions, engagement and feedback. You and your team will become more comfortable and familiar with the process.

3. Produce a show

Creating your own show can be a highly effective strategy. Many successful YouTubers have developed a devoted following by consistently appearing and discussing topics their audience cares about.

The essential components of any show are a host (or cast), a schedule and a specific focus. There are various ways to construct your show, but it’s crucial to experiment with different formats and engagement techniques to find out which resonates best with your audience.

Don’t let the term “produce” trick you into believing you need an expensive set, high-end equipment or polished post-production. All you need is commitment and consistency to produce something interesting for your audience to tune in to regularly.

Turn on the camera

If you’re not creating videos, start. Turn on the camera and start filming. Something. Anything!

The opportunity available to marketers in video is unrivaled and it’s crazy that every marketing team isn’t going all-in on producing and publishing video regularly.

You can start by posting videos on any social platform: Meta, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube or LinkedIn. Most of these platforms have some way to do live streaming, which is an even easier way to start pushing out video content to your audience.

Plus, you don’t need a strategy to start with video. The more videos you create, the more your brand will find its voice, build your audience and understand how to create connections and engagement.

Marketers who understand the power of video marketing will have a lot of power and be in high demand in the near future. Brands that go all-in on video will benefit from outsized awareness, reach and influence. Making videos might seem daunting or difficult, but it doesn’t have to be. Just turn on the camera and get started.