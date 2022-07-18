It’s time to rethink gating your content. Only 3% of visitors will fill out an on-site form, according to a new study by 6Sense Research, which provides B2B revenue enhancement and ABM solutions.

Nor is that the only content problem B2B businesses are having. One-third of companies said content marketing is one of the most valuable demand generators. Despite that, only 55% of organizations can deliver content based on a buyer’s unique interests. That number rose to 63% among account-driven companies (where ABM makes up 50% or more of their marketing mix).

Read next: What is a digital experience platform or DXP and is it the future of content management?

However, these account-driven companies are clearly failing to get the most from their ABM. Only half are able to deliver content based on where the buyer is in the sales cycle. Nearly the same amount (47%) are able to recommend content to web visitors. Furthermore, only 38% can track content consumption without gating it. This is usually done via de-anonymized web traffic and third-party intent signals.

Why we care. No one likes filling out online forms. Marketers’ own experiences can tell them that. Also, no one likes all the spammy emails you get if you do. It’s likely why most people use bogus email addresses. Many sites try to get around that by sending a link to the to that address. The fact that 97% of visitors don’t fill out the form tells you exactly how well that’s working out.

Get the daily newsletter digital marketers rely on. Processing...Please wait. SUBSCRIBE See terms.