Basis Technologies (formerly Centro), the workflow automation and business intelligence provider, has launched Data Canvas, a solution aimed at helping agencies communicate with clients on campaign performance through live dashboards.

Data Canvas is seen as an alternative to the traditional practice of manually pulling campaign data and organizing into charts or other visual aids for presentations.

What it does. Dashboards are customizable and can represent cross-channel campaign data according to user needs. Automatically updated in real time, they allow both agency and client to review visual representations of data at any time.

The hope is that time will be saved that can be spent more usefully on analysis and strategy, and that the information provided will inform agile campaign optimization.

Why we care. Anything that improves transparency between agencies and clients is a good thing. Data visualization is nothing new of course, but as campaigns grow steadily more complex in the fragmented online/offline environment, automating data visualization in real-time should increase the efficiency of communications between agency and client.

“I believe the Basis platform showcases how agencies can improve their business relationships as well as the health of our industry overall by weaving together disparate teams, processes, and platforms,” said Basis president Tyler Kelly in a release.