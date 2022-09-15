

Marketer’s today are in charge of dozens of martech applications to manage, analyze and act on a growing volume of first-party customer data. But despite increasing efficiency, the proliferation of marketing software applications has created problems with data redundancy, accuracy and integration.

Automating customer data accuracy and integration through a Customer Data Platform (CDP) provides important benefits to marketers. These include:

Expanded enterprise collaboration –The unification of data allows enterprises to see how strategies for audience, customer experience and execution all fit together.

–The unification of data allows enterprises to see how strategies for audience, customer experience and execution all fit together. Streamlined systems integration –By creating a single “system of record” for first-party customer data, data redundancies and errors can be minimized, and data can flow more quickly into — and out of martech systems.

–By creating a single “system of record” for first-party customer data, data redundancies and errors can be minimized, and data can flow more quickly into — and out of martech systems. Increased marketing efficiency –Many manual tasks are automated by the CDP, allowing marketers to focus on high-value creative and analytical tasks

–Many manual tasks are automated by the CDP, allowing marketers to focus on high-value creative and analytical tasks Faster marketing velocity–In many cases, CDPs are “owned” by marketing, minimizing the need for IT or developer intervention to collect, analyze and act upon data.

MarTech’s Customer Data Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide examines the market for CDPs and the considerations involved in implementation. In addition to outlining the benefits of using a CDP, this free 77-page report includes market trends, vendor capabilities comparisons, and recommended steps for making an informed purchase decision.

Complete this form and we’ll email you the report.

This report is sponsored by Tealium, Acxiom, Treasure Data, BlueConic, Zeta Global, Adobe, Salesforce, Bloomreach and Customer Link, a PwC Product

More MarTech Intelligence Reports

These comprehensive guides will help you evaluate, select, purchase, and implement key marketing technology solutions. The MarTech editors have done the research so you don’t have to.

About The Author Digital Marketing Depot Digital Marketing Depot is a resource center for digital marketing strategies and tactics. We feature hosted white papers and E-Books, original research, and webcasts on digital marketing topics -- from advertising to analytics, SEO and PPC campaign management tools to social media management software, e-commerce to e-mail marketing, and much more about internet marketing. Digital Marketing Depot is a division of Third Door Media, publisher of Search Engine Land, MarTech and producer of the conference series Search Marketing Expo and MarTech. Visit us at http://digitalmarketingdepot.com