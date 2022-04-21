Global digital services consultancy Infosys on Thursday announced it will acquire German-based consulting agency oddity.

Why? In addition to expanding the reach of Infosys’s client base in Europe and northeast Asia, oddity also strengthens consulting expertise in digital experience (DX) and e-commerce, helping companies to transform their digital footprints and update their retail channels.

On the creative side, the addition of oddity helps boost its experience design capabilities, as well as branding initiatives. These capabilities merge with Infosys’s earlier acquisition of creative agency WONGDOODY. Oddity will become part of WONGDOODY and join its network of studios in the U.S., London and India, according to the company.

DX meets the metaverse. “We find ourselves at the cusp of the next generation of the Internet, the merging of the physical and virtual worlds,” said Ravi Kumar S, President of Infosys. “With oddity’s digital commerce and marketing knowledge as well as its metaverse-ready set-up, it is the perfect complement to Infosys’ prowess in technological transformation.”

Why we care. Branding is crucial across all digital touchpoints, as is experience. This makes digital transformation for brands a creative problem to solve, as well as an opportunity to improve experience. Traditional creative services need to be backed up by tech know-how.

And this merging of creative and digital prowess becomes even more prevalent in virtual and augmented-reality experiences. A metaverse pop-up shop has to have the same superior DX because its visitors are digital natives and will expect it.

