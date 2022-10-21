HubSpot’s September releases include templates for Campaigns, simpler ways to edit information for CRM records, pre-built reporting for SEO and HubSpot Payments, improved video overlay tools and segmentation, and streamlined new user setup features.

Use Campaign templates to recreate successful campaigns quickly

Continuing the Campaign tool enhancements from July’s releases, you can now set up templates based on successful campaigns or best practices. This feature enables you to give your team guidance on the steps to create a standardized campaign while allowing for customization as needed. Opt into this public beta using this feature in your HubSpot portal.

HubSpot CRM records improvements

Save time by editing records directly on the index page (beta) within the table’s column, like editing a spreadsheet. Previous methods of editing Contacts, Companies, and other object property values required multiple clicks into or around each record. Users accustomed to spreadsheets will find the interface familiar, encouraging data cleaning and completion for more useful reporting.

Get a more accurate picture of customers’ and prospects’ journeys when your team manually logs new sources of interactions in records, including SMS, LinkedIn messages, WhatsApp messages, and postal mail. Logging these interactions yields a complete view of customer actions, reducing the instances in which customers need to repeat themselves, which improves their experience. Logging more communications can also help ensure team members receive credit for their outreach.

Give users and teams the right information with fewer distractions while protecting sensitive information by setting specific view permissions on Notes (beta). This release builds on improvements in viewing permissions added in August.

Create more transparency across teams and eliminate additional steps of logging into financial tools by utilizing a new, pre-built Gross Payment Revenue dashboard to report on revenue from HubSpot Payments.

Prevent the need to log into multiple tools by tracking your website’s organic search performance using Google Search Console from within HubSpot’s SEO tool in the new Analyze tab. This release also may be a step towards reconciling the differences users have reported between HubSpot and Google’s data.

Improved video forms, CTAs and segmentation

Make better decisions based on video interactions now that the Forms and CTA overlays on HubSpot video more closely match the functionality of other HubSpot forms and CTAs. Video forms and CTAs can now be included in campaigns, email notifications, automation, and more. These overlays will adopt any new capabilities introduced to forms and CTAs in the future.

To better serve the right customer the right message at the right time, you can now segment your database based on video plays, using media interactions as filters to take an automated action based on a user’s interactions in a video.

Streamline and standardize new user and team setup

Create peace of mind that your teams can access what they need, and know that reporting on their efforts will be accurate by using these new features related to user setup. You can save your onboarding admins’ time and increase the adoption of the tool if everything is set to the new user’s needs before they start working.

Standardize the setup of meeting link pages using the new release to clone meeting link pages. This will help ensure all users follow standards, prevent errors, and allow for more accurate reporting. It also allows users or admins to provide multiple scheduling pages for different contexts without building the meeting link from scratch each time.

Make sure your team is sharing the appropriate contact information with prospects and customers by creating default settings and preferences for groups of users, such as email signatures.

This release also includes the ability to set up the HubSpot home page for each user or team, so the most relevant page for their role is the page they see most often.

