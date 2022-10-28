Havas Media Group (HMG) North America announced a new partnership with connected TV (CTV) analytics company Samba TV that will help advertisers find and manage audiences on streaming, gaming and linear TV channels though HMG’s Converged platform.

Samba TV’s insights are derived from over 20 television manufacturers, sourcing viewership data on U.S. households across gaming and OTT (over-the-top TV) devices, as well as linear TV services (aka cable).

Why we care. Audiences are cutting the cord and migrating to streaming platforms, and advertisers are following suit. But especially now, with the cost of multiple streaming app subscriptions approaching that of a pricy cable bill, viewers are all over the place. And a lot of younger consumers are just playing video games, many still on consoles through their smart TVs.

So this partnership is tailored to find audiences in this current fragmented chaos.

Viewership behaviors. Converged already has purchase behavior and other insights from advertiser first-party data sources. The Samba TV dataset adds a layer of viewer behavior from streaming, gaming and linear TV on top of these existing insights. Within the Converged platform, HMG can curate the right insights for specific advertisers.

“This partnership allows us to understand how consumers spend time across screens and the ability to analyze the unique value media has for each one of our clients,” said Mike Bregman, HMG North America Chief Data Officer, in a company statement.

