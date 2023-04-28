Users of Universal Analytics have until July 1, 2024, to export their data, Google said yesterday. UA will stop collecting data on July 1 of this year. The company will also automatically make Google Analytics 4 properties for those on UA who haven’t created them yet.

Google had previously said users would have at least six months to export data.

Google Analytics has finally put a date on the loss of historical data: For free customers, you will stop collecting data in Universal Analytics as of July 1, 2023.



But you will still have access to view and export all previous data until July 1, 2024: https://t.co/8bXO7FNQj8 — Krista Seiden (@kristaseiden) April 27, 2023

Other things to know:

In the year between when UA stops collecting data and when it shuts down, users will have Viewer access to historical data and reports in the user interface but won’t have Editor access.

Bidding, audience, or conversion data will not be sent to Google Ads or third-party integrations.

Universal Analytics 360 will continue to collect data until July 2024. Users will have a year after that to export data and be able to use the Viewer for historical data and reports.

UA 360 contract holders will be able to create standard Universal Analytics properties and upgrade them to 360 to continue data processing.

Why we care. Google really seems to be getting in giving people enough time to migrate to GA4 and retrieve their data from UA. They’ve also automated the migrating process enough that even this reporter was able to do it.