G2 launches Market Intelligence dashboard
G2 is providing a new way to consume and manage real-time data from its 1.9 million software reviews.
G2, the software and services review site, has launched G2 Market Intelligence, an interactive dashboard giving software vendors increased visibility into the data G2 gathers about in-market software purchasers.
The data, updated in real time and based on verified G2 reviews, is intended to help vendors stay up-to-date not only on the market in general but also on their competitors.
1.9 million reviews. G2 collects more than 40 data points from each review (their total database currently sits at around 1.9 million reviews). Not all of that information is made public on the website. The data is, however, being made available through the new dashboard. It includes:
- Data on customers switching vendors and the reasons for the switch.
- Customer sentiment metrics including comparisons with competitors.
- Ratings and customer feedback.
The data can be sliced by time period, region and industry.
Internal teams are misaligned on strategy, as competitors win more market share and customers continue to churn. While not intentional, this outcome occurs too often when decisions are rooted in guesswork — or partial, siloed data at best. With G2, we can unlock a much deeper and more comprehensive level of intelligence not found elsewhere.”Sangram Vajre, CEO and co-founder, GTM Partners (in a release).
Why we care. It depends what side of the fence you’re on. If you’re in the business of marketing software, this represents further value from one of the leading software review sites. On the other hand, if you’re in the business of buying marketing technology, it’s useful to know the kinds of data vendors are gathering in order to better sell to you.
