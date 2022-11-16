G2, the software and services review site, has launched G2 Market Intelligence, an interactive dashboard giving software vendors increased visibility into the data G2 gathers about in-market software purchasers.

The data, updated in real time and based on verified G2 reviews, is intended to help vendors stay up-to-date not only on the market in general but also on their competitors.

1.9 million reviews. G2 collects more than 40 data points from each review (their total database currently sits at around 1.9 million reviews). Not all of that information is made public on the website. The data is, however, being made available through the new dashboard. It includes:

Data on customers switching vendors and the reasons for the switch.

Customer sentiment metrics including comparisons with competitors.

Ratings and customer feedback.

The data can be sliced by time period, region and industry.

Internal teams are misaligned on strategy, as competitors win more market share and customers continue to churn. While not intentional, this outcome occurs too often when decisions are rooted in guesswork — or partial, siloed data at best. With G2, we can unlock a much deeper and more comprehensive level of intelligence not found elsewhere.” Sangram Vajre, CEO and co-founder, GTM Partners (in a release).

Why we care. It depends what side of the fence you’re on. If you’re in the business of marketing software, this represents further value from one of the leading software review sites. On the other hand, if you’re in the business of buying marketing technology, it’s useful to know the kinds of data vendors are gathering in order to better sell to you.

Kim Davis is the Editorial Director of MarTech. Born in London, but a New Yorker for over two decades, Kim started covering enterprise software ten years ago. His experience encompasses SaaS for the enterprise, digital- ad data-driven urban planning, and applications of SaaS, digital technology, and data in the marketing space. He first wrote about marketing technology as editor of Haymarket's The Hub, a dedicated marketing tech website, which subsequently became a channel on the established direct marketing brand DMN. Kim joined DMN proper in 2016, as a senior editor, becoming Executive Editor, then Editor-in-Chief a position he held until January 2020. Prior to working in tech journalism, Kim was Associate Editor at a New York Times hyper-local news site, The Local: East Village, and has previously worked as an editor of an academic publication, and as a music journalist. He has written hundreds of New York restaurant reviews for a personal blog, and has been an occasional guest contributor to Eater.