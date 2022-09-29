DoubleVerify has announced new measurement tools for retail media networks. They are currently being used by the company’s new partner Best Buy Ads and the ad networks for Amazon, Walmart, Target, Macy’s and Kroger’s.

Advertisers using these retail media networks will have access to third-party measurement tools provided by DoubleVerify. Additionally, as part of the partnership with Best Buy, DoubleVerify provides these tools for Best Buy’s use in their own brand campaigns.

Dig deeper: Best Buy rolls out Best Buy Ads

These measurement tools are another sign that retail media networks are evolving with technology to meet the needs of advertisers who look to gain from the deep knowledge that retailers have of their loyal customers.

Third-party measurement. The tools let advertisers know if the ads were viewable and actually seen by users, and also if the ads were served in a brand-safe and fraud-safe environments.

The tools integrated in the Best Buy Ads network include pre-campaign activation for brand suitability and fraud, as well as post-bid filtering and measurement. Best Buy will also implement DoubleVerify’s Publisher Suite, which provides the retailer protection and control over touchpoints across its media network.

“Our solutions will support Best Buy and its retail media clients, improving overall ad effectiveness, while giving them greater clarity and confidence in their digital investments,” said DoubleVerify’s CEO Mark Zagorski, in a company release.

Get MarTech! Daily. Free. In your inbox. Processing...Please wait. SUBSCRIBE See terms.

Why we care. If retailers are going to operate as publishers in the ad landscape, then advertisers and media agencies will expect the same safeguards and measurement capabilities in these new environments.

And for the retailer media networks that are providing these tools to advertisers, the value proposition is the same as for traditional publishers. If advertisers feel they can accurately measure the effectiveness of campaigns, they’re more likely to advertise and help grow that publisher’s revenue.