In the world of digital marketing, email is “The Little Engine That Could.” It doesn’t get much

respect; advocates of flashier solutions may scoff at it; but when it comes to the yeoman’s work

of meeting business goals – mountains or no mountains – email consistently delivers.

MarTech’s “Email Marketing Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide” examines the current market for enterprise email marketing platforms and the considerations involved in implementing them. This 51-page report is your source for the latest news, trends, opportunities and challenges facing this market as seen by industry leaders, vendors and their customers.

Also included in the report are profiles of 10 top vendors, pricing information, capabilities comparisons and recommended steps for evaluating and purchasing. If you are considering licensing a new enterprise email marketing platform, this report will help you make that decision

Complete the form below to get your copy.

This report is sponsored by Salesforce and Cordial.

Can’t see the form? Click here.

More MarTech Intelligence Reports

These comprehensive guides will help you evaluate, select, purchase, and implement key marketing technology solutions. The MarTech editors have done the research so you don’t have to.