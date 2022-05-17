Casted, the B2B marketing amplification platform, has announced Casted Insights, a solution that will supply firmographic data for every company consuming video and audio content, together with intent metrics. The aim is to offer data that is more actionable than vanity metrics around content consumption.

What it does. Casted Insights is intended to provide a holistic view of video and audio audiences. It will:

Identify brands are engaging with audio and video content and provide IP address-resolved firmographic data.

Note whether the brands are already in the funnel.

Surface company-level contact information.

Track performance of videos, podcasts and themes.

Provide data to feed attribution models and marketing automation and ABM strategies.

Why we care. Did we mention that B2B is looking more and more like B2C. It may be in part generational, but there’s little doubt that B2B buyers are bringing content preferences from their everyday lives into the B2B buying process. That means a preference for visuals over words, for video over white papers, for podcasts over sales calls.

B2B research is increasingly self-serve and brands are finding ways to make the right types of content available. But collecting “watches” and “listens” is not as valuable as knowing your content is being consumed by contacts at an in-market target account.

