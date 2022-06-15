This week, Attentive launched a new conversational product for SMS called Attentive Concierge. It aims to drive commerce with personalized texts for each stage of the buyer’s journey.

What it does. Using conversational technology, the SMS platform supports dialogue between brand and customer to enhance the experience, whether in-store or during e-commerce purchases.

Brands can also use the Attentive Concierge tool to personalize outgoing texts to customers to improve conversion rates.

Notable brands that have used Concierge include Igloo, Made In and Mented Cosmetics.



Why we care. Meeting customers where they are is top priority for marketing campaigns, as well as for customer service. Experience bridges the gap between these two areas so that no matter what question or problem the customer takes to your brand, the brand responds with meaningful, relevant messaging. Your customer doesn’t care if SMS is an older, more established channel. They expect the same level of insightful engagement — and they have reason to, as more brands centralize their customer data.