B2B marketers have employed account-based marketing (ABM) for well over a decade, but the approach has quickly begun gaining currency over the past few years and that growth is expected to continue. Forrester predicts that, by 2025, account-based marketing will become the main way most B2B companies identify, plan, manage, and measure buying and post-sale activity.

What goes into a successful ABM strategy? Best practices that have emerged focus on these five core areas:

Data enrichment

Account targeting.

Personalization and/or predictive recommendations.

Interaction management.

Performance measurement.

