5 key elements of successful ABM strategies
This MarTech guide looks at why B2B companies use ABM software and describes the key elements of successful ABM strategies.
B2B marketers have employed account-based marketing (ABM) for well over a decade, but the approach has quickly begun gaining currency over the past few years and that growth is expected to continue. Forrester predicts that, by 2025, account-based marketing will become the main way most B2B companies identify, plan, manage, and measure buying and post-sale activity.
What goes into a successful ABM strategy? Best practices that have emerged focus on these five core areas:
- Data enrichment
- Account targeting.
- Personalization and/or predictive recommendations.
- Interaction management.
- Performance measurement.
MarTech’s Account-Based Marketing Tools: A Marketer’s Guide discusses each of these ABM strategy elements in more detail and shows how ABM platforms help marketers achieve these strategic objectives.
Also included in this free 56-page report are profiles of ABM tools vendors, capabilities comparisons and recommended steps for evaluating and purchasing. Visit Digital Marketing Depot to get your copy now.
