The latest jobs in martech
On the hunt for something new? Check out who's hiring in martech this week.
Constantine von Hoffman on July 8, 2022 at 9:00 am
Every week, we feature fresh job listings for martech-ers, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back every Friday. If you’re looking to hire, please submit your listing here — please note that we will not post listings without a salary range.
July 8
Growth Product Manager @ Quorum (U.S. remote)
- Salary: $110,000 – $150,000
- Conduct user and market research to build out business cases for new products and then turn those business opportunities into clearly defined product roadmaps and requirements.
- “This role is an excellent opportunity to work on both sides of the business, directly engaging on sales strategies and go-to-market planning, as well as providing technical solutions and requirements to deliver new products to market.”
MarTech Program Specialist @ Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago (U.S. remote)
- Salary: $113,000 – $143,000 (estimate)
- Collaborate with product portfolio and technology teams to implement, integrate, automate and enhance MarTech solutions
- Serve as subject matter expert on digital marketing trends, best practices, and technology
Director of Product Management – Martech/ABM @ Databook (U.S. remote)
- Salary: $183,000 – $231,000 (estimate)
- Develop product strategy and roadmap for the next generations of our Marketing solution, serving Account Based Marketing teams at top enterprises globally
- Develop relationships with our customers and partners to gain deep understanding of their needs, and communicate our roadmap
Get the daily newsletter digital marketers rely on.