The MarTech Conference returns online March 28-29, 2023. This time we’ll be focusing on the identity challenge.

As the industry weans itself from cookie-tracking, other data sources are becoming more important. Especially first party data and consensually obtained customer information that can be supplemented in privacy-compliant ways. Equally important: Activating that data to create personalized engagement and construct compelling customer journeys.

Technology allows marketers to do all of the above, but strategy is also crucial. It has to be built on an understanding of the customer’s perspective, pain-points and requirements. At The MarTech Conference we’ll bring technology and strategy together to build a framework for the future.

If you’ve had success in any of these areas and think you have the experience to teach others what you’ve learned, we want to hear from you. Specifically, we’re looking for industry practitioners to lead sessions on the following topics:

Account based marketing

Conversion optimization

Customer data management

Customer journey orchestration

Digital asset management

Digital events

Digital experience

Email marketing

Identity resolution

Marketing automation

Marketing performance management/analytics

Marketing work management

Whether you’ve been speaking for years or have never done it before and feel you have experience other marketers can learn from, please consider submitting a session pitch. We’re always looking for new speakers with diverse points of view.

The deadline for session pitches is February 24th!

Your pitch is more likely to grab our attention if you:

Include details about what an attendee will be able to do better or different as a result of attending your session.

Are from a brand or can include a speaker from a brand company in your session

Have a case study or specific examples that can be applied in different organizations.

Provide tangible takeaways and a plan of action for attendees to implement what you teach.

Jump over to this page for more details on how to submit a session idea, or directly to this page to create your profile and submit a session pitch.

About The Author Kathy Bushman Kathy is the director of event content at Third Door Media. She has more than 25 years of experience in marketing communications, event management and marketing training. Formerly, Kathy was the director of content and training for the Digital Summit series of events where she oversaw the content development and quality of more than 20 events a year. Prior to that she was the director of training for MarketingProfs where she worked on live events, virtual events and developed marketing training programs using instructional design techniques and adult learning theory. She has also worked on industry events for other companies including the Direct Marketing Association and Penton Media.