On May 2, designated as International Martech Day, Scott Brinker unveiled the latest edition of his marketing technology landscape. From 9,932 last year, the total number of solutions in the landscape has grown to 11,038. This represents something like a 7,000% growth in the space over the last 12 years.

One new feature launched alongside the landscape is the Marketing Technology Capability Heatmap. It reveals the most searched-for capabilities, with personalization at number one, and identifies the categories that offer them.

Presenting at Best of Breed Marketing Summit alongside Marketing Tribe founder Frans Riemersma, Brinker, VP platform eco-system at HubSpot, said: “On average, across companies of all sizes, you still have around 291 SaaS subscriptions. Even while there is consolidation of the industry in the economic environment of today, a motivation to rationalize stacks, we still see people using this very wide variety of tools.”

Other key trends. Among the trends identified within the new landscape, Brinker and Riemersma highlighted the following:

Two-way data flows between data warehouses and front-line solutions like CDPs.

Composability emerging in a number of categories including DXPs, commerce and CDPs.

“AI as your co-pilot is real,” said Brinker; and it’s going to change the relationship between buyers and sellers because buyers will have AI too.

Generative AI will extend the no-code revolution beyond marketing ops and power users to any marketing or business user.

Why we care. Everyone who knows marketing technology knows the marketing technology landscape. It’s an evolving but iconic image. It’s such a crowded graphic, however, that it simply became hard to read. This is why it’s so valuable that it has become, essentially, interactive. Registered users can explore the actual content of the landscape rather than just gaze on it in wonder.

The landscape is available at Chief Martec and can be sorted, filtered and queried at martechmap.com.