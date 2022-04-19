MarTech’s daily brief features daily insights, news, tips, and essential bits of wisdom for today’s digital marketing leader. If you would like to read this before the rest of the internet does, sign up here to get it delivered to your inbox daily.

Good morning, Marketers, may you build a ladder to the stars and climb on every rung.

“Keep Austin Weird” is the 2nd most recognizable ad slogan from the Lone Star State (No. 1 = “Don’t Mess With Texas”). It’s also a good reminder to keep an eye out for the strange and eccentric. The daily deluge of data makes it easy to think everything you need is somewhere in those numbers. Unfortunately, numbers can only tell you what’s been counted, not what hasn’t.

There’s a strong chance that anything radical or revolutionary will look wrong at first glance. We like familiar patterns and ways of doing things. What’s different can feel like an attack on what we know. We forget the only constant in life is change. So, look for the odd and unsettling – it may be exactly what you need. Remember, “When the going gets weird, the weird turn pro.” Words to live by, if not understand.

Constantine von Hoffman,

Managing Editor