Sponsorship intelligence company SponsorPulse announced a new partnership expanding its consumer data-driven Audience Network to North American brands.

The partnership includes first-party data platform Dynata, whose reach comprises 70 million consumers and business professionals. The insights make it possible for brands to find the right audiences in the Audience Network.

Campaigns are then activated through a partnership with MiQ, a leader in programmatic media.

Since its launch in 2019, SponsorPulse has supported sponsorships for over 100 brands and agencies.

Audience Network is now live with 35 unique audiences that cover such organizations as the NFL, WNBA, NBA, MLB, NHL and esports. FIFA World Cup is another property that is particularly timely and included in the Audience Network offering.

Brands that want to sponsor sports, entertainment, music festivals and tours or charitable organizations can use the network to gain insights on how those audiences match up with the sponsor’s target. MiQ then makes the sponsorship a one-stop programmatic activation through the league’s or charity’s media properties.

“By combining SponsorPulse’s data with our programmatic capabilities, we offer marketers a turnkey solution that delivers business outcomes and ROI following sponsorship executions,” said Jason Furlano, MiQ Canada’s SVP of commercial, in a release.

Why we care. Brands and agencies want the same easy execution for a sponsorship as they do with any other digital activation. So opportunities that were historically more elusive have stepped up their transformation. We’ve seen it with digital out-of-home (DOOH), as well as in the digital audio space. Sponsors, like their advertising counterparts, now have programmatic scalability and better insights to prove ROI with this new SponsorPulse partnership.