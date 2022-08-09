Conversational commerce platform Attentive has launched a new text-to-buy solution built with Shopify’s Shop Pay payments tool. Customers can now buy directly when in an SMS conversation with a brand.

What it does. Attentive’s text-to-buy solution connects customers with Shopify’s Shop Pay checkout flow when they are in a text conversation with a brand and want to make a purchase.

This streamlines the process for brands’ SMS promotions, cutting out calls to action in the text that require the customer to jump to a website or app to move ahead in the buying process.

Use cases. Brands are able to use the text-to-buy solution for multiple use cases.

For instance, they can use texts to remind current customers to repurchase items like beauty products or groceries, when these items are running low. Customers then can make those purchases seamlessly in the text.

Brands can also inform customers about limited-edition drops or new products with limited inventory. Additionally, they can send relevant texts about purchasing products based on a customer’s individual characteristics or purchase history.

Why we care. In order to make a purchase, customers require convenience (as few steps as possible) and confidence in the payment method.

Shopify continues to expand its e-commerce reach across digital channels, including on social media and even OTT. This wider exposure makes it a trusted partner for text purchases.

