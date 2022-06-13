“Individuals who both ‘speak marketing’ and ‘speak machine'” — marketers and marketing technologists — “are worth their weight in gold.”

So says Chief Martec Scott Brinker in his commentary on the results of the 2022 MarTech Salary and Career Survey. He continues: “Competitive compensation packages, fast and frequent promotions and overall satsifaction for professionals in this field are a testament to how highly valued these roles are.”

The 2022 survey

The survey, conducted jointly by MarTech and chiefmartec.com, was fielded to 426 marketers in Q1 2022. As expected, the majority of respondents — over two-thirds — were U.S.-based, but we had good response from Canada and the U.K. too.

We posed more than 20 questions related to career roles, salary, technology and job satisfaction — or dissatisfaction. Respondents represented all levels in the marketing org, from the C-level to managers and staff. Most identified themselves in simple terms as “Marketers” — the people who create and optimize campaigns — while a healthy 35% identified as “Maestros” — the team members that architect and administer systems and processes.

The survey breaks down salaries, raises and promotions by job level as well as by gender. We also compared results with the last, similar survey conducted back in 2019.

The top takeaways

One of the most striking results was also one of the most disappointing. The gender gap, both in terms of career trajectory and compensation, loomed large. Men earn more than women; men are promoted more frequently; men are in more senior positions.

Other takeaways are more heartening:

Salaries are higher, up on average for a U.S.-based director 23% compared with 2019.

The media salary was over $125,000.

More than 80% of managers and staff were either promoted or switched jobs since the start of the pandemic.

Operations-focused “Maestros” had higher average salaries than campaign-focused “Marketers.”

Get the daily newsletter digital marketers rely on. Processing...Please wait. SUBSCRIBE See terms.

Our thanks to the community

Not only are we grateful to those of you who completed the survey. We send special thanks to those who agreed to be interviewed. Some of their comments, as well as extensive notes by Scott Brinker, will be found in the survey itself. We’ll be publishing more as we dig deeper into the survey results in the days to come.

The 2022 Career and Salary Survey can be downloaded here, registration not required.