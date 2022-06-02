Mobile marketing platform InMobi has chosen Infutor as a data partner. It will supplement the first-party demographic data on its platform with data from Infutor’s True Source Identity Graph. The graph draws deterministic, privacy-compliant data from interactions involving over 260 million consumers.

Infutor’s identity solution allows additional attributes and insights to be appended to first-party based profiles, supporting richer segmentation strategies for advertisers. “We want advertisers on InMobi’s platform/network to be as effective as possible in reaching the right consumers,” said Todd Rose, SVP global business development at InMobi in a release.

Why we care. Mobile users are willing to offer up first-party data when they download and log into an app. Most apps collect at least some identifying data — but it can be minimal. Knowing someone’s name and email address doesn’t tell you much about them. If they’ve downloaded a recipe app or a sports app, you know a little more.

To really develop addressable audiences, however, requires collecting further attributes and appending them to the correct identities. That’s what Infutor, a Verisk company, seeks to do, in a secure and privacy-compliant way, based primarily on transaction data from an extensive set of U.S. consumers.

