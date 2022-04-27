Google Play is rolling out a new safety section aimed at giving users more detail about what data apps collect and how it’s used.

What it does. It will show what data each developer is collecting, if they share it, and their security practices (such as whether they encrypt the data while in transit). It will also show whether a developer follows Google Play’s Families Policy and if their security practices have received third-party validation.

What developers need to know. All the information requirements and penalties are on this support page. Providing incorrect information about data collection or failing to fill out this section can result in updates being blocked or the app’s removal from the Play Store. Even apps that don’t collect data must complete the form.

Get the daily newsletter digital marketers rely on. Processing...Please wait. SUBSCRIBE See terms.

Differences from Apple. When it comes to labels, Apple’s are more about what data is being collected, including data used for tracking purposes, and letting the user know what’s linked to them. Google’s labels focus on whether the data that’s collected is being handled responsibly. They also let developers give context on how the data is being used – for app functionality, personalization, etc. It also shows if data collection is required or optional.

On a larger scale, the biggest difference is that Apple lets users opt out of tracking, Google doesn’t. While Google has announced a two-year plan that is supposed to culminate in an end to tracking.

The section is being rolled out to users over the coming weeks, and app developers have until July 20th to add the information to their listings — so it may not immediately appear for everyone.

Why we care. Anything that adds to consumers’ data privacy is a plus. It will also be interesting to see how many users actually visit these pages. Do they really want the information, or do they just want to know it exists?

Read next: With Apple privacy protections hurting revenue, some companies are finding ways around it

About The Author Constantine von Hoffman Constantine von Hoffman is managing editor of MarTech. A veteran journalist, Con has covered business, finance, marketing and tech for CBSNews.com, Brandweek, CMO, and Inc. He has been city editor of the Boston Herald, news producer at NPR, and has written for Harvard Business Review, Boston Magazine, Sierra, and many other publications. He has also been a professional stand-up comedian, given talks at anime and gaming conventions on everything from My Neighbor Totoro to the history of dice and boardgames, and is author of the magical realist novel John Henry the Revelator. He lives in Boston with his wife, Jennifer, and either too many or too few dogs. Constantine von Hoffman is managing editor of MarTech. A veteran journalist, Con has covered business, finance, marketing and tech for CBSNews.com, Brandweek, CMO, and Inc. He has been city editor of the Boston Herald, news producer at NPR, and has written for Harvard Business Review, Boston Magazine, Sierra, and many other publications. He has also been a professional stand-up comedian, given talks at anime and gaming conventions on everything from My Neighbor Totoro to the history of dice and boardgames, and is author of the magical realist novel John Henry the Revelator. He lives in Boston with his wife, Jennifer, and either too many or too few dogs.