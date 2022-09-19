Walmart’s marketplace media platform, Walmart Connect, is expanding and adding self-service, making it easier for advertisers and brands to promote products.

Search Brand Amplifier. This boosts products advertised in the Walmart marketplace to the top of search results. The company says this will benefit newer and smaller brands which haven’t achieved high organic listings. It was previously limited to managed sellers and a limited number of suppliers.

Easier self-serve. Eligible sellers can launch and manage ad campaigns through this. What once required a three-day enrollment period, can now be completed in a matter of minutes. Existing Marketplace sellers will be onboarded automatically.

The company is also updating Ad Center with simpler instructions to “reduce the guesswork” in launching and optimizing campaigns.

The platform. There are two different ad choices: Display and Sponsored Products.

Display ads are featured both on the Walmart site and off, across the website and social channels

Global expansion. Walmart has expanded the Marketplace internationally. It’s now available in Canada, the UK and India. Additional API partners will be brought on to focus on other major market countries such as China.

Why we care. It’s Walmart and the ability for any seller to set up an ad account and take advantage of the company’s huge consumer base is a great tool, especially for the holiday season. Also, it’ll be interesting to see how the platform differentiates from Amazon, what its market share is and how many advertisers use one or both platforms. Competition drives innovation!

About The Author Nicole Farley Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks.