Here’s a collection of all the tools and resources we’ve mentioned so far in our GA4 series, plus a few extra — including all of our articles on it.
Key articles by Google support
Universal Tag Manager tools
- Google Analytics URL Builder — create a UTM tag on the page you are on
- UTM IO — Google Analytics URL Builder to bulk create UTM tags
Google Tag Manager help
For WordPress
Data Layer Building — Tracking the right clicks
Tag analysis — what’s firing on my site?
- Google Tag Assistant is a Chrome extension that ensures Google tags such as Google Analytics, Google Tag Manager, Adwords Conversion Tracking and more are working correctly.
- Data Slayer is a Chrome extension for debugging and testing tag management (Google Tag Manager, DTM, Tealium) and analytics implementations.
Templates to use to map commerce to GA4
Consent Management Platforms with resources about Google’s Consent Mode
‘How to’ helpers
- 3 ways to do segmentation in Google Analytics 4
- How to make a Google Analytics 4 custom report in :30 seconds
- 11 steps to setting up a successful GA4 property
- How to make a GA4 landing page report in 10 easy steps
- Using Google Analytics 4 integrations for insights and media activations
Getting started with Google Analytics 4
An ongoing series
- Redefine success
- Setting up goals
- Setting up your website
- Data-driven attribution
- Customized insights
- Events and Conversions
- UTM tagging
- GA4 Setup Assistant part 1
- GA4 Setup Assistant part 2
